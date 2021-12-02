Is Russia about to go to war? Military Action Is Foreseen In The Ukraine Conflict, According To A Top Official.

If NATO continues to expand eastward, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that the country is ready for a “nightmare of military confrontation.”

Lavrov proposed a new European security treaty at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) conference in Stockholm, which would limit NATO’s actions in the East, particularly in Ukraine.

Russia has denied planning an invasion on Ukraine and has accused its neighbor of plotting a military buildup.

Russia has stockpiled more than 90,000 troops along the Ukrainian border, according to Ukraine.

This isn’t the first time Russia has threatened military action in response to NATO threats.

Russia warned NATO on Tuesday that extending its military infrastructure in Ukraine would result in an aggressive response, including the deployment of missiles aimed at Europe.

“For us, creating such threats [in Ukraine]would be a no-no. But I sincerely hope that it does not come to that. I believe that common sense and a feeling of duty for both our countries and the international community will prevail “At a Moscow investment gathering on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.

Russian military action near Ukraine has always alarmed Western countries.

After the United States and European allies raised worries about Russian force moves in Ukraine, France issued a warning to Russia in mid-November.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Sweden to de-escalate tensions over the country’s military activities in Ukraine.

“It is now up to Russia to de-escalate present tensions by reversing the recent troop increase, returning forces to regular peacetime levels, and refraining from further intimidation and attempts to destabilize Ukraine,” Blinken said during an OSCE summit press conference.

If Russia seeks conflict with Ukraine, Blinken says there will be “severe consequences.” Last week, President Joe Biden told reporters that he would “almost certainly” speak with Putin about the escalating tensions with Ukraine.

The United States and the European Union placed sanctions on Russia in 2014 for invading Ukraine. Russia’s financial problems was exacerbated by the sanctions.