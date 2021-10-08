Is Reddit down right now? Outages have been reported, and the website claims to be looking into the problem.

Users in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia have experienced connectivity troubles on the discussion website Reddit.

The outage on the website, which allows users to submit content that is then voted on, was confirmed by Down Detector, a tool that monitors the condition of social media networks.

At around 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, data from Down Detector revealed a rise in reports of Reddit being down, with users posting comments expressing their dissatisfaction.

At around midnight, the Twitter account Reddit Status said that users were experiencing “intermittent difficulties” and that “we are currently researching this issue.” The outage affected Reddit.com on desktop, mobile, and native mobile apps, according to the report.

The site had a similar global outage the day before at roughly the same time.

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all faced serious connectivity troubles for roughly seven hours on Tuesday, causing outrage among social media users.

This story is still unfolding.