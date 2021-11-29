Is It True That The Omicron Variant Is Deadlier? WHO Issues a ‘Very High’ Global Risk Alert.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday that the new Omicron variety poses a “very high” global threat and urged national governments to ramp up pandemic response measures.

Given that new findings classified Omicron a “variant of concern,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a meeting of health ministers that testing and immunizations are still needed.

“Omicron’s emergence is yet another reminder that, while many of us may think we’re done with COVID-19, it’s not done with us,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization’s director-general, told a special session of the World Health Assembly that negotiations on an international agreement to prevent future pandemics are expected to begin soon.

The new variation, which was initially discovered last week in South Africa, has a “large number of mutations,” implying that “further COVID-19 spikes could have serious effects.”

Though no deaths have been attributed to Omicron, the WHO stated it is still unclear whether this variety has a different severity profile and whether it can overcome immunity produced by vaccines and earlier infections.

Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and other countries have all identified Omicron. It’s been found in Israel and Hong Kong as well.

Despite the fact that no Omicron cases have been reported in the United States, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci believes the new variant may have already entered the country.

According to the New York Times, he stated that more information concerning the variant’s transmissibility and the severity of illness it produces could take two weeks or longer.

According to the South African doctor who first identified patients with the virus strain, symptoms of the new Omicron COVID variant are “extremely mild.”

According to NBC News, scientists are still unsure whether Omicron is more hazardous than previous strains of a virus that has killed more than 5 million people globally.

Countries have reimposed travel restrictions in reaction to the new variation.

Japan stated on Monday that it will follow Israel’s lead in banning all international visitors.

Meanwhile, the United States has imposed travel restrictions on South Africa and seven of its neighbors.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa pushed back against the limits, pointing out the injustices encountered by many developing countries during the pandemic.

“We must stand up to unjustifiable and unscientific travel restrictions. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.