Is It True That a Former Afghan Minister Delivered Pizza in Germany?

The Complaint

Syed Ahmad Shah Sadaat, the former acting minister of communications and information technology in Afghanistan, is allegedly seen delivering pizzas for work in photos circulated on social media.

The photographs with the title “Former Afghan IT and Communication Minister Syed Sadat was observed delivering pizza in Leipzig, Germany” have been upvoted 5,000 times on Reddit.

A tweet with the same title as on Reddit with photographs from @meghupdates was liked over 12,000 times and shared over 2,000 times.

Former Afghan Minister of Information and Communication Syed Sadat was seen delivering pizza in Leipzig, Germany pic.twitter.com/Qm8VRn1h6b

August 24, 2021 — Megh Updates TM (@MeghUpdates)

The Details

Sadaat relocated to Germany and then found job, according to the German publication Leipziger Volkszeitung.

Sadaat talked about his profession after leaving Afghanistan in an interview with Josa Mania-Schlegel.

Sadaat revealed in the interview that he now lives a humble life and works for the delivery service Lieferando.

I met a man a few days ago who claimed to have served as Afghanistan’s communications minister for the previous two years. I wondered what he was up to in #Leipzig. „I’m leaving for Lieferando Essen.“ pic.twitter.com/nafutTTXqP

August 21, 2021 — Josa Mania-Schlegel (@JosaMania)

“I feel safe in Germany,” he added. Here, neither the police nor politics are corrupt.”

The coverage of Sadaat’s work was addressed in a post on his verified Facebook profile, which is labeled as the “official page of Former Acting Minister of Communications & Information Technology (MCIT) of Afghanistan.”

There are still a few pages on the official MCIT website that mention Sadaat.

“Despite having two master’s and a bachelor’s degree and twenty years of work experience, I did not know the German language and could not obtain a job in Germany in my profession,” Sadaat wrote in the original Pashto article. God created man to labor and worship, thus we must work in order to progress in life.”

“Yet I am thankful to Allah that I am not embarrassed of my work and that I do not feel,” Sadaat continued. This is a condensed version of the information.