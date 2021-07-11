Is It Possible To Get Infected With Two COVID Variants? After having both Alpha and Beta, a woman dies.

Belgian medical researchers revealed on Sunday that an unvaccinated 90-year-old woman who died in March was the first person to die from two COVID-19 strains at the same time.

The Alpha and Beta variations made the woman unwell. Alpha was discovered in the United Kingdom, whereas Beta was discovered in South Africa. According to the researchers, they have no idea how the patient became infected and believe she may have contracted the variations from two different persons.

In a statement released by the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anne Vankeerberghen, a molecular scientist and author of the study, said, “This is one of the first recorded cases of co-infection with two types of concern of SARS-CoV-2.”

The patient was sent to a hospital near Brussels after a series of falls. She was tested for the coronavirus afterwards and had no symptoms. According to a statement, the woman “rapidly developed deteriorating respiratory symptoms and died five days later.”

Vankeerberghen said it’s “impossible to say” how much the two versions contributed to the woman’s rapid decline in health.

In Belgium, both the Alpha and Beta varieties have been seen.

Despite its rarity, the discovery shows that persons who have not been vaccinated are prone to dual illnesses. More research is needed to fully comprehend the implications of having two variations running at the same time.

In March, Maitreyi Shivkumar, a senior lecturer in molecular biology at De Montfort University in Leicester, England, said in The Conversation, “The evidence so far does not show that infection with more than one variation leads to more severe disease.”

Researchers aren’t sure if this is the first instance of two variations causing a patient’s death. In January, two identical cases were reported in Brazil, but the data were not published in a scholarly journal.

A Belgian woman who had not been vaccinated contracted two COVID variations at the same time https://t.co/u76yL3bitk pic.twitter.com/IoNhkxMs36