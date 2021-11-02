Is It Possible That The World’s Most Prolific Serial Killer Will Be Released?

Colombia’s National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (Inpec) made a recommendation on Monday to grant early parole to “La Bestia,” or “the Beast,” one of the world’s most prolific serial killers.

Luis Alfredo Garavito, 64, admitted to killing roughly 190 children in the 1990s, the most of whom were between the ages of 8 and 16, and was sentenced to more than 50 years in prison. Inpec, who has served just over 20 years in prison, sought a judge in May to allow Garavito provisional parole based on his “exemplary” behavior in prison, according to the television news program “Los Informantes” on Sunday.

Garavito was known for appearing as a beggar or a monk in order to entice disadvantaged children with money and soft beverages. According to the Associated Press, he would later slice their throats after torturing and rapping them.

Colombians have been outraged by Inpec’s request, which has even drew the notice of President Ivan Duque, who is presently attending the COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland.

“I am enraged at the prospect of anyone suggesting that that beast be let out of prison,” Duque stated. “That is neither sponsored nor supported by the national government.” Following the criticism, Inpec published a statement on Monday, claiming that it had sent the documents to the judge “in accordance with legal postulates.”

Colombia, according to the Associated Press, caps jail sentences at 40 years and allows for early release for good behavior after serving more than half of a sentence.

“As a defendant, I’ve been convicted 18 times and am currently involved in 26 legal proceedings.” As a result, Luis Alfredo Garavito will remain in Valledupar’s maximum security jail,” Inpec director Major General Mariano Botero announced on Twitter in response to the dispute.

A judge dismissed the plea, much to the relief of many, because Garavito has yet to pay a $41,500 fine for his victims.

Garavito was arrested for attempted rape in April 1999. After presenting a judge and psychologist his tally of the deaths kept in a personal notebook, he eventually confessed to the killings of around 200 children.