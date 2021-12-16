Is it possible for Turkey and Armenia to mend their enmity?

Turkey and Armenia have agreed to appoint special envoys to try to repair their long-standing enmity and bring economic prosperity to the unstable Caucasus region.

Analysts feel that with the support of power brokers such as Russia and the US, as well as the withdrawal of Armenia’s sworn nemesis Azerbaijan, this could be their best chance at success to date.

However, there are other roadblocks in the way, and success could take years to attain. AFP examines the topics at hand.

Following the demise of the Soviet Union in 1991, Turkey joined the rest of the international community in recognizing Armenia’s independence.

According to Bayram Balci, head of the French Institute of Anatolian Studies in Istanbul, the two never swapped ambassadors and kept their interactions to a minimal.

When Turkey backed Azerbaijan in its mostly Muslim ally’s first conflict with Armenia over the disputed area of Nagorno-Karabakh in 1993, their border was closed.

Since then, the border has remained closed, severely limiting trade, which has primarily been limited to charter planes.

One of the most tense points has been Ankara’s rejection to acknowledge the Ottoman Turks’ genocide of Armenians during World War I.

The Armenian population of the disintegrating Ottoman Empire was arrested, deported, and killed beginning in 1915, with the death toll estimated at up to 1.5 million people.

President Joe Biden defied decades of Turkish pressure and, succumbing to the country’s substantial Armenian diaspora, recognized the genocide this year, joining countries like Germany, Russia, and France in doing so.

“The issue of accepting the genocide has never been a condition of Armenia’s establishing relations with Turkey under any government,” Alin Ozinian, an expert living in Armenia, told AFP.

“Recently, with the United States’ admission of genocide and President Joe Biden’s usage of the word genocide, the problem has likewise lost its significance,” she noted.

Armenia and Turkey were placed in the same World Cup qualifying group in 2008-2009.

Both the Armenian and Turkish presidents attended the away legs of both matches, paid reciprocal visits, and signed a “protocol to establish diplomatic relations” in the end.

It was never signed into law.

Azerbaijan, enraged at being left out of the process, replied by threatening to cut off Turkey’s natural gas and oil supply.

“The Turks had no choice but to retreat,” Balci remarked.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s prime leader at the time, wrote a “letter of sympathy” to Armenians in 19 languages in 2013, lamenting the “tragic events” of World War I. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.