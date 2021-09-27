Is It Possible for North and South Korea to Reach an Agreement? The two sides may be closer than they’ve ever been to reaching an agreement.

North and South Korea may be on the verge of holding a meeting that could put an end to their decades-long conflict. North Korea prompted the offer on Saturday, and South Korea agreed on Sunday.

According to KCNA, North Korea’s state-run news agency, the two agreed to meet only if mutual respect could be guaranteed. Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un’s sister, said as much.

“I believe that seamless understanding between the north and the south can only be achieved if impartiality and mutual respect are maintained,” stated Kim Yo Jong.

When agreeing to the summit, South Korea’s Unification Ministry stated that the two Koreas’ ties must be restored.

North Korea and South Korea both want to “recover inter-Korean relations from an impasse and achieve peaceful stability as soon as possible,” according to Kim’s statement on Saturday.

“The reestablishment of the north-south joint liaison office and the north-south summit, to say nothing of the prompt declaration of the significant termination of the war,” she believes this may be accomplished.

The key demand from North Korea is for South Korea to end its “hostile policy” and “double standard” on military activities. This will require agreement from the United States, which will hinge on North Korea’s nuclear-weapons decisions.

From 1950 until 1953, North Korea and South Korea fought, with the US military assisting South Korea. The struggle came to a standstill.

The United States has pressed North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program for decades.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in reiterated his plea for an end to the Korean War in his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

“I once again call on the international community to rally behind an end-of-war declaration on the Korean Peninsula,” Moon said.