Is It Over For Boris With Christmas, Lies, And Videotape?

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, ran on a promise to “Get Brexit Done” and won by a landslide in the general election in December 2019.

But, just two years later, Johnson’s previously untouchable position is beginning to look vulnerable, thanks to a succession of scandals that have shattered his credibility.

There is open chatter in opinion polls and even among Conservative Party members that he should resign or be forced out by an internal vote of no confidence.

“He’s been Teflon so far.” “Virtually nothing has touched him,” British political expert Robin Pettitt told AFP.

He did say, though, that a string of scandals and sleaze claims “adds up over time.”

“There have been so many of them,” he remarked, “that it will soon overflow.”

Reports that Johnson’s staff broke coronavirus laws last year by throwing a Christmas party in Downing Street at a time when the public was being advised to cancel their holiday plans have sparked widespread outrage.

Johnson’s repeated denials of guilt, on the other hand, have failed to persuade, following the release of video footage of his staff apparently joking that they knew there had been a breach.

According to Pettitt, the problem is “blatant.” “It’s blatantly wrong for the rules’ creators to break them, especially around Christmas.” Johnson has always played up to his image as an unusual politician, with his mop of unkempt blond hair and ill-fitting clothing. However, it has proven to be effective.

His straightforward Brexit message resonated with voters in the Labour Party’s heartlands in northern England, giving him an overwhelming 80-seat majority in parliament.

Despite a scathing start — and a still-shockingly high Covid mortality and infection rate — he has benefited from a successful vaccination campaign.

But his usual bravado doesn’t appear to be enough this time.

According to a YouGov poll conducted for The New York Times on Friday, 68 percent of respondents thought he was dishonest when he denied breaking the rules.

In other polls, his overall popularity has plummeted to an all-time low, with Labour holding a rare lead.

With the new Omicron strain menacing Britain, Brexit not as “done” as he claims, and the economy stuttering, political scientist Steven Fielding believes Johnson is in a bad spot.

"Right now, people are looking at Boris Johnson and thinking, 'You're a liar, you're not telling the truth,' just when he needs to be viewed as a.