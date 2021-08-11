Is It A Generational Shift Or Is It Pretended Ignorance? The ‘Redrawn Lines’ of #MeToo.

Andrew Cuomo, the soon-to-be-ex-governor of New York, is the latest politician to blame inappropriate behavior on evolving cultural norms, which opponents perceive as a defense strategy to avoid accountability in the face of scandal.

Cuomo was recognized for dominating with a mix of paternalism and pugnacity before his dramatic downfall and resignation. Even as women, including former staffers, began speaking out against him, he asserted that he always operated within the law.

However, one week after the state attorney general’s office released a bombshell report alleging inappropriate touching and bullying accusers, the now politically outcast 63-year-old claimed he now realizes the lines have altered.

“I’ve become overly familiar with individuals. In a long address announcing his resignation, the governor remarked, “My sense of humor can be inappropriate and off-putting.”

“I have never crossed the line with anyone in my mind,” said the nearly three-term state governor, who was once considered a national political possibility.

“However, I was unaware of the extent to which the line had been repainted. There are generational and cultural differences that I simply did not recognize.”

Cuomo is far from the only influential man accused of sexual assault to blame his actions on a lack of knowledge. He has regularly praised his own efforts to eradicate workplace discrimination, including passing laws to that purpose.

Former US Senator Al Franken claimed he “learned from recent stories” that “I crossed a line for some women.” He resigned from Congress in 2017 after claims of unwanted groping and kissing snowballed.

President Joe Biden, meantime, has been accused of making inappropriate physical contact, which he and his allies blame on his touchy-feely demeanor.

“As a result, I breached your personal space. When asked to apologize during the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden stated, “I’m sorry this happened.”

“I’m not sorry in the sense that I believe I did something with the goal of doing something wrong or inappropriate.”

Such a response, according to Jean Sinzdak, associate director of Rutgers University’s Center for American Women and Politics, is “dishonest” and “misses the point.”

She told AFP, “This behavior has always been unacceptable.” “The fact that it’s inappropriate isn’t anything new.”

“It’s only now that our culture recognizes that it’s incorrect, that women have been suffering for so long, and that it’s no longer acceptable.”

Cuomo's blame on a generational divide, according to Audrey Nelson, a Colorado-based gender communication expert, is "a