Is It A Bird, Or Is It Something Else? Is It A Plane, Or Is It Something Else? It’s not The First Bisexual Superman; it’s The First Bisexual Superman.

Superman fell in love with a reporter, and now his son is doing the same, only this time it’s a man named Jay who is the superhero’s love interest.

The new Superman, who is the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, will have a romantic relationship with a male buddy, according to DC Comics.

In an August piece, Jon Kent and aspiring journalist Jay Nakamura formed a friendship. In a piece that will be published next month, they will have a kiss.

“Following a sequence in which Superman burns out mentally and physically trying to save everyone he can,” DC comics announced in a statement.

The tale will be featured in “Son of Kal-El” issue 5, which will be released on November 9.

In a news release titled “Jon Kent finds his identity,” DC Comics labeled the new Superman as “bisexual.”

“Today, more individuals may see themselves in comics’ most powerful superhero,” Tom Taylor, the series’ writer, said.

Jon Kent has fought a number of social justice causes in the “Son of Kal-El” series, including battling wildfires and protesting the deportation of immigrants.

As more comic novels embrace diversity, America’s most iconic superhero is making his debut.

Earlier this summer, “Aquaman” featured a Black, homosexual superhero, and in August, the latest Robin in the Batman comics came out as bisexual.