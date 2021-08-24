Is Iran responsible for the kidnapping of a Ukrainian plane? As conflicting reports emerge, there is confusion.

Iran and Ukraine have refuted reports from Kyiv on Tuesday that a Ukrainian airliner was kidnapped by armed militants who flew it to Iran after it landed in Kabul over the weekend.

Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin told TASS, the Russian news agency, that armed hijackers took one of their planes that had landed at Hamid Karzai International Airport and flew it to Iran on Sunday.

“Our plane was seized by strangers last Sunday. The plane was almost taken from us on Tuesday when it went towards Iran with an unnamed group of people instead of transporting Ukrainians. Our next three evacuation attempts failed as well since our people were unable to get into the airport,” Yenin told TASS.

The minister stated that the hijackers were armed, but he gave no further details about the jet or the passengers.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Authority has since rejected the report, claiming that the plane refueled in Mashhad, in north-eastern Iran, before flying to Kyiv.

The reports were also refuted by a representative for Ukraine’s Foreign Minister.

“There are no captured Ukrainian planes in Kabul or elsewhere,” Oleg Nikolenko told RBC Ukraine. The information regarding the ‘caught plane’ being spread by several media channels is false.”

After the country succumbed to the Taliban on August 15, Nikolenko said Yenin was attempting to illustrate the difficulties diplomats experienced in removing Ukrainians from the war-torn country.

On Sunday, a military jet carrying 83 individuals, including 31 Ukrainians, arrived in Kyiv from Afghanistan. According to the presidential administration, 12 Ukrainian military personnel have returned home, while foreign journalists and public personalities who requested assistance have also been evacuated.

Around 100 more Ukrainians are anticipated to be evacuated from Afghanistan, according to the office.

Previously, there have been multiple instances of Ukrainian planes encountering difficulties in Iran. The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps shot down a Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800 on January 8, 2020.

The event occurred immediately after the plane took off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on its way to Kyiv, Ukraine. The crash killed all 176 people on board.

Iranian officials eventually confessed that they had done so after completing an investigation into the incident.