Is COVID spelled backwards the Hebrew word for “possession by an evil spirit?”

The alleged meaning of the word “divoc,” which is COVID spelled backwards, has gone viral on the internet.

The Complaint

It’s been theorized that “divoc” is a Hebrew term that signifies “bad spirit possession.”

“COVID becomes DIVOC backwards and transcribed into Hebrew meaning, possession by an evil spirit…”, according to a tweet with more than 500 likes at the time of writing.

“Covid spelt backwards is Divoc,” said another, who received over 800 likes. In Hebrew, the word divoc denotes ‘possession by an evil spirit.’

A post on Reddit’s r/Conspiracy made a similar suggestion, with over 100 comments and more than 200 upvotes at the time of writing.

The Details

The word “divoc” is similar to one that already exists, but it is not a Hebrew word.

“I believe the word people are thinking of is dibbuk (often spelled dybbuk in English), which is a Jewish concept (popular in folk culture) of a dead person possessing a living person because they have unfinished business and want to speak through the living person,” Lily Kahn, a professor of Hebrew and Jewish languages at University College London, told This website.

“The only way I can think of someone coming to this conclusion is if you read the Hebrew script for the word without knowing the pronunciation, you could theoretically end up pronouncing it as divok/divoc,” Kahn said.

“This is due to the fact that a) the Hebrew alphabet is a little unclear when it comes to vowel pronunciation, and b) the same consonant,, can be heard as b or v depending on the word.”

The word “divoc” would be “grammatically and semantically dubious,” according to Hugh Williamson, emeritus Regius professor of Hebrew at the University of Oxford.

“In Hebrew, there is no letter C, but the sound is represented by the letters K and Q. I’m not aware of any such word ending in K, although d-b(=v)-q is common enough in the meaning of attach, cleave, or stick to,” Williamson explained.

People may be aware of “cases where it is utilized with an evil spirit as the subject or as the.” This is a condensed version of the information.