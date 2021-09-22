Is COVID Passes for All Workers a Legal Obligation in Italy?

COVID-19 immunization regulations and its repercussions for people’s lives have stirred discussion all across the world.

The Complaint

In the midst of these debates, a rumored Italian plan for COVID passes based on vaccination status has ignited debate on the internet.

Some social media users have speculated that Italy may force all workers to carry a “green pass” or “COVID passport,” citing concerns about the impact on civil freedoms.

They claim that such passes will be required for people to work in the country.

This was dubbed “an alarming invasion on civil freedoms” by one Twitter user who received over 2,000 likes.

The Details

In Italy, a so-called green pass is used to get admission to specific locations and to facilitate travel outside of the nation.

Its use is expected to grow, and people will be compelled to utilize it in order to continue working. This is set to take effect on October 15th.

“The execution of a pass such as the one we are bringing into action with this decree would, we are certain, help us drive forward this vaccination campaign,” Health Minister Roberto Speranza said, according to the BBC.

“The Green Pass is an instrument of freedom that will help us make workplaces safer,” Speranza said, according to the Associated Press. The second reason is that we want to bolster our vaccination campaign.”

Proof of immunization, a recent negative test, or recovery from the virus within the last few months are required for the passes.

On September 16, a bill was passed to expand the pass’s provisions to all workplaces. According to Reuters, any employee who fails to provide a certificate will be suspended without pay.

Certain leisure activities have already required the passes.

“Nothing like this has been done in Europe…,” Public Administration Minister Renato Brunetta said, according to Reuters. We’re putting ourselves on the map on a global scale.”

Although there have been protests around Italy in response to the green cards, The Local reported that vaccine bookings had doubled since the announcement.

The pass was created to make traveling around Europe easier, but its use has subsequently grown. It’s possible to get it online using a code given after receiving vaccine, a negative test, or recuperation. This is a condensed version of the information.