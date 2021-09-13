Is China’s COVID-Free Policy Working? Local outbreaks have revealed flaws.

As more incidents have been reported on local levels, China’s strict zero-COVID strategy may not be as effective as formerly imagined. Since the initial Wuhan outbreak, China’s 1.3 billion-strong populace has blamed foreign tourists for the majority of its infections.

China has a 21-day quarantine requirement for visitors and is considered to have one of the most “far-reaching containment procedures” in the world.

Are the measures, however, effective?

A recent outbreak in Fujian’s southeast city afflicted 60 people. The outbreak was blamed on an infected male traveler, according to officials.

The man stayed for the whole 21-day mandated quarantine period and didn’t test positive for COVID until the 37th day.

According to official media, he tested negative for COVID nine times while in confinement.

It’s unknown whether the individual contracted the disease in China or in another nation.

The Delta variety has a four-day incubation period, according to researchers at the Guangdong Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite the zero-COVID approach, China’s most recent outbreak infected nearly 1,200 people. According to China’s National Health Commission, outbreaks have also recently been recorded in nearby cities Quanzhou and Xiamen.

The decision to continue the zero-COVID plan, which has yielded mixed outcomes, is still up in the air.

“It will become increasingly difficult to continue that strategy, in terms of the time, organizational energy, and financial and economic hardships it takes to reset cases to zero,” said Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations who specializes in global health.

“Regardless of how rigorous the travel restrictions are, cases will continue to be imported, causing outbreaks in the country.”