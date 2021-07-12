Is China behind the censorship of Cuban protests? How Could Beijing Be Connected?

According to several news sources, many Cubans have had their internet access cut down as a result of large-scale anti-government rallies across the Caribbean island.

Protests on the socialist Caribbean island have been at their highest level in decades.

Thousands marched in downtown Havana and across the island on Sunday, chanting “freedom” and “union” as they demanded President Miguel Diaz-Canel resign.

A smaller group of pro-government demonstrators chanted “Fidel,” referring to Fidel Castro, Cuba’s previous long-time communist leader.

On Sunday night, special forces jeeps with machines on the back were observed in the capital, despite the fact that most demonstrators had gone home in accordance with a 9 p.m. street curfew.

The protests take place against the backdrop of a raging COVID-19 outbreak and the country’s biggest economic crisis since the demise of its old ally, the Soviet Union.

Sanctions implemented by the United States under Donald Trump’s presidency have further harmed the economy of the Latin American country. During the COVID-19 crisis, Cubans have flocked to the streets in the capital, as well as San Antonio de los Baos and Palma Soriano, to protest food shortages and high prices. Across the country, there have been reports of clashes between demonstrators and police.

Several stories have surfaced of Cubans’ internet access being turned off around the country in order for authorities to control the spread of protest films.

According to the Associated Press, Cuban officials knocked down internet service for the whole day. Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty International’s Americas Director, has also mentioned allegations of internet outrages. The human rights organization has been contacted for comment by this website.

