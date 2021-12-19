Is Brazil Making a Comeback From the Pandemic? Bolsonaro is defied by officials who impose COVID guidelines.

Despite the objections of its president, Brazil appears to be pushing forward with COVID-19 limitations, which are designed to curb the virus’s spread and increase vaccination rates.

The announcements come as the country, which has a population of around 210 million people, has been one of the most hit by the pandemic.

As a result of the predicted increase in visitors ahead of Carnival, new travel restrictions are intended to prevent a wave of cases. The Supreme Court of Brazil has decided that all foreign visitors must present confirmation of COVID-19 immunization before entering the country.

According to Al Jazeera, the judgement by Justice Luis Roberto Barroso did not indicate when the additional travel limits would take effect, but it will be examined again next week by the 10 other judges of Brazil’s highest court.

“The daily entry of thousands of travelers into the country, the approaching end-of-year festivities, pre-carnival events, and the carnival itself, all of which are capable of attracting large numbers of tourists, and the threat of [current policies]promoting anti-vaccine tourism, due to the imprecision of the regulations that require the voucher, represents an imminent risk,” Barroso wrote in his decision.

Travelers from countries where vaccines are not widely available and those with health-related waivers will be exempt from the ruling. Instead, those traveling with COVID-19 must quarantine for five days and test negative.

If flying to Brazil, current admission requirements include a negative PCR test within 72 hours or a negative antigen test within 24 hours after boarding. Within 72 hours of boarding, passengers must also complete a health statement. Children under the age of two, as well as children under the age of twelve who are accompanied by an adult who has had a negative test, are exempt.

The rule challenges the efforts of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who referred to COVID as “simple sniffles” and actively opposed mask-wearing, lockdowns, and other pandemic restrictions enacted around the world to prevent the virus’s spread.

“It’s extremely explicit in the Pfizer contract: ‘We’re not accountable for any bad effects.’ “It’s your problem if you turn into a crocodile,” Bolsonaro stated.

Bolsonaro did not rest on his laurels. “They [Pfizer] won’t have anything to do with it if you become superhuman, if a lady starts to grow a beard, or if a male starts to speak in an effeminate voice,” he remarked.

“We all have to die at some point,” Bolsonaro remarked.

