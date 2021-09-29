Is a Nuclear Taliban Possible Now That a New Atomic Chief Has Been Named?

The new Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has inherited an entire country to run, as well as a vast range of duties, one of which is a budding peaceful nuclear agency formed by the previous government a decade ago.

The Taliban appears to be set to advance in this field with the appointment of a new atomic chief. This has sparked speculation about whether the Islamic Emirate would try to militarize nuclear energy in order to produce a weapon of mass destruction, however experts are skeptical at this point.

Officially, no policy toward this purpose appears to have been formed, and the Taliban have yet to rule out such a scenario.

On the condition of anonymity, one Taliban official informed This website, “There has been no decision so far on the construction of nuclear weapons.”

Last week, however, a list of official appointments for the Taliban’s temporary government, mandated by Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada and issued by the group’s spokespersons, listed “Engineer Najeebullah” as “Head of Atomic Energy,” drawing the attention of a number of observers.

Najeebullah has the distinction of being the only name stated by surname among the 17 names on this list and many more released since the formation of the interim Taliban government earlier this month, raising questions about his identity and why the new administration chose to conceal it.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, when contacted for comment, stated that it was monitoring the situation.

IAEA head of media and spokesperson Fredrik Dahl told This website, “We are aware of the media allegations you are referring to.”

However, he declined to comment on how this would influence the UN nuclear watchdog’s relationship with Afghanistan according to protocol.

“We have no comment,” he continued, “in keeping with usual practice pertaining to Member State decisions and appointments.”

Afghanistan was one of the IAEA’s original members in 1957, and it has worked with the organization for more than two decades. Civil instability and a Soviet incursion against mujahideen insurgents backed by the US and Pakistan disrupted the partnership in the late 1970s. The struggle lasted for the better part of the next decade, culminating in a Soviet departure and a Taliban control in the 1990s.

