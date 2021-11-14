Ireland triumphed for the third time in five years over New Zealand.

On Saturday, Ireland defeated New Zealand for the third time in five years, winning 29-20 at Lansdowne Road.

In front of a loud 51,000 crowd, the Irish scored tries from New Zealand-born wing James Lowe, Ronan Kelleher, and Caelan Doris.

Andy Farrell’s side will face Argentina in their last November Test next weekend on the back of a seven-match winning streak.

Their two victories over the All Blacks came in 2016 and 2018, but they were thrashed in their most recent meeting in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final.

As his country’s captain, Johnny Sexton, rose to his feet to applaud,