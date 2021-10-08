Ireland, a global tax laggard, will announce its rate decision soon.

Ireland’s government, which has been one of the few to oppose a global minimum tax on multinational corporations, will meet on Thursday to determine whether to join the worldwide reform.

A government official told AFP that cabinet ministers will convene in Dublin in the late afternoon, with a decision on accepting the 15% rate expected in the early evening.

There are growing signs that Dublin would join the OECD’s campaign to prevent multinational firms from lowering their tax payments by registering in low-tax countries.

The OECD-brokered agreement, which was announced in early June, aims to impose a global tax of at least 15% on the profits of the world’s top corporations.

It was agreed by the G20 in July and has been signed by 134 nations so far, but not by Ireland, whose economic model is based on a low tax rate of 12.5 percent.

Hungary and Estonia have also refused to sign the document.

The low charge has drawn a large number of pharmaceutical and technology companies to Ireland, but it has also sparked accusations that the country is a tax shelter.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Micheal Martin signaled that the cabinet is ready to join the reform effort.

Tensions between Ireland and the OECD were centered on a paragraph referring to a rate of “at least” 15%, which Dublin feared would mean the rate would rise in the future.

However, Irish media reported this week that the term had been removed from the draft text, paving the door for Ireland to support the OECD plan at a Friday summit.

The Irish Times newspaper quoted Martin as stating on Thursday, “The improvements that we wanted and have been committed to are now in the new text.”