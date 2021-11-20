Iraq’s Resistance Issues a Warning It is prepared to expel the United States by force before the end of the year.

A group of Iraqi militias has warned that if US forces stay in the nation through the forthcoming year’s end deadline for combat operations, they will take up weapons against them. President Joe Biden announced the deadline for combat operations during the summer.

The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Commission, an umbrella of paramilitary groups aligned with the pro-Iran Axis of Resistance opposed to the US footprint in the region, said its members were “closely monitoring the extent of commitment to the outcomes of the so-called strategic dialogue round” that took place between Washington and Baghdad in July in a statement shared with The Washington Newsday on Friday.

The message went on to say that the council “did not believe in the seriousness of the occupation and its commitment” to withdraw combat troops from Iraq on time, but that it was “committed to giving the Iraqi negotiator an opportunity to expel the American occupation from our pure land through diplomatic means.”

However, the commission stated that “despite the fact that only 42 days separate us from December 31, 2021,” it has “not yet witnessed any symptoms of withdrawal.”

”

“We even heard official and semi-official statements from officials of the American states of evil about their intention not to withdraw from the country under the pretext that there was a request from Baghdad to do so, at a time when we did not see any response or denial from the Iraqi government about these clumsy stabbings,” the commission said.”

The militia stated that its forces were ready to respond to such a situation with force.

“We affirm that the weapons of the honorable resistance, which have been much discussed in recent days, and some have insisted on entangling them in recent political rivalries, will be ready to dismember the occupation as soon as the time comes and the deadline expires after twelve o’clock in the evening of December 31, 2021,” the statement said.

The presence of US forces in Iraq has remained a divisive factor in the country four years after Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State militant group (ISIS). This is a condensed version of the information.