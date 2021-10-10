Iraqis vote a year ahead of schedule, but there is little hope for change.

Iraqis voted in a year-earlier parliamentary election on Sunday, a concession to an anti-government protest movement but one that is unlikely to bring significant change to the war-torn country.

Many of Iraq’s 25 million eligible voters were expected to skip the polls due to widespread mistrust of a political elite widely accused for graft, unemployment, and deteriorating public services.

The future of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi is in doubt, with few observers prepared to predict who would emerge victorious following the lengthy backroom wrangling that usually follows Iraqi elections.

“This is a chance for change,” the prime minister said as he cast his vote in Baghdad’s protected Green Zone. “Vote, alter your reality, for Iraq and for your future.” Few, even among those who lined up early in the fifth election since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 toppled tyrant Saddam Hussein on the promise of bringing freedom and democracy, shared the enthusiasm.

“I’ve come to vote in order to transform the country for the better — and to replace the current inept leaders,” said homemaker Jimand Khalil, 37.

“They made a lot of promises to us but never delivered.”

In a country where major parliamentary blocs have armed elements and Islamic State group terrorists have staged fatal suicide strikes this year, the poll was held under strict security.

At polling stations, voters were searched twice. Restaurants, retail malls, and airports were closed for the day, and travel between provinces was prohibited.

Hundreds of election observers were dispatched by the United Nations and the European Union.

The UN mission in Iraq stated, “Iraqis should have the confidence to vote as they wish in an environment free of coercion, intimidation, and threats.”

According to the prime minister’s office and AFP journalists, the vote was hampered by technical issues at certain polling sites, including malfunctioning equipment and fingerprint scanners.

According to an official statement, one soldier was killed and another was wounded by “accidental fire” from a fellow soldier at a voting booth in Diyala province, east of Baghdad.

The polls were scheduled to close at 6:00 p.m. (1500 p.m. GMT), with preliminary results expected within 24 hours but weeks of discussions ahead.

Independents are expected to benefit from a new single-member district system for voting Iraq’s 329 members, rather than the previous blocs based on religious, ethnic, and clan affiliations.

Many analysts, though, predict that the shift will be minor.

"Another fractured parliament will almost certainly ensue from the election, followed by murky, unscrupulous horse-trading among groups."