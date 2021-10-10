Iraqis head to the polls for an early election that activists have denounced.

Iraq is holding an early election on Sunday, which is being hailed as a concession to anti-government rallies but is anticipated to be boycotted by many voters who are skeptical of official reform promises.

The polls would be open from 7:00 a.m. (0400 GMT) to 6:00 p.m. The voting would be monitored by dozens of election observers from the European Union and the United Nations.

Despite the government’s declaration of victory over the Islamic State group in late 2017, jihadist sleeper cells continue to mount assaults in Iraq, with all airports shuttered from Saturday evening until Monday morning.

In recent months, dozens of anti-government activists have been slain, kidnapped, or intimidated, with charges that the violence was perpetrated by pro-Iran armed organizations, many of which are represented in parliament.

“Iraqis should feel free to vote as they wish, free of pressure, intimidation, and threats,” the UN mission in Iraq stated ahead of the polls, which are being held a year early in a rare concession to the youth-led protest movement.

The Shiite forces that have dominated Iraq since the US-led invasion in 2003 were shocked by the protests that swept through Baghdad and the south in October 2019.

Hundreds of people were killed in protest-related violence as tens of thousands of people took to the streets to voice their outrage over corruption, unemployment, and deteriorating public services.

The protests have mostly died down as fury has given way to disillusionment, and pundits are predicting a record-low turnout for Sunday’s election.

“Nothing is going to change. The same forces that people demonstrated against will win this election “Mohammed Kassem, a day laborer in Baghdad, decried the situation and said that he would not vote.

“Even though Iraq is the richest country in the area, we have no power, no transportation, no public services, and a dreadful health service,” the 45-year-old added.

The political destiny of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi is in doubt, with few observers prepared to predict who would emerge victorious following the lengthy backroom wrangling that usually follows Iraqi elections.

In a Friday speech, Kadhemi sounded a reformist note, stating that voters had a “historic opportunity” to pick “competent persons… who are not tainted by corruption” and capable of beginning “complete reform at every level.”

The traditional blocs based on religious, ethnic, and clan affiliations are expected to be weakened by a new single-member district system for voting Iraq’s 329 members.

