Iraqis go to the polls early in the hope of a change.

Iraqis went to the polls on Sunday for an early election that was framed as a concession to anti-government rallies but is anticipated to be boycotted by many voters who are skeptical of official reform pledges.

The polls opened at 7:00 a.m. (0400 GMT), but only a few people showed up at one polling place in central Baghdad.

“I came to vote to change the country for the better, and to replace the current incompetent government,” said Jimand Khalil, 37, who was among the first to cast her ballot. “They made a lot of promises to us but never delivered.” In the capital, security was tight, with voters being inspected twice at polling sites.

Airports in Iraq are also closed till Monday morning, despite the government’s declaration of victory over the Islamic State in late 2017, jihadist sleeper cells continue to carry out strikes.

Polls will be open until 6:00 p.m., and preliminary results will be available within 24 hours of the polls closing. The voting would be monitored by dozens of election observers from the European Union and the United Nations.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi voted early in the fortified Green Zone of Baghdad.

He stated, “This is an opportunity for change.”

“Get out there and vote, change your reality, for Iraq and for your future,” Kadhemi encouraged. Kadhemi’s political future is in jeopardy, with few experts prepared to predict who would emerge victorious following the lengthy backroom bargaining that usually precedes Iraqi elections.

Analysts are forecasting a record-low attendance for these polls, which were held a year ahead of schedule as a rare concession to the youth-led protest movement.

Over the last few years, dozens of anti-government activists have been assassinated, kidnapped, or intimidated, with suspicions that pro-Iran armed organizations, many of which are represented in parliament, are to blame.

“Iraqis should be able to vote freely in an environment devoid of pressure, intimidation, and threats,” the UN mission in Iraq urged before of the elections.

The Shiite forces that have dominated Iraq since the US-led invasion in 2003 were shocked by the protests that swept through Baghdad and the south in October 2019.

Hundreds of people were killed in protest-related violence as tens of thousands of people took to the streets to voice their outrage over corruption, unemployment, and deteriorating public services.

The demonstrations have mostly died down as rage has given way to disillusionment.

"Nothing is going to change. This election is going to be won by