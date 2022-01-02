Iraqi Women Fight Abuse as Victims and Activists

After a day of work in an Iraqi government job, Azhar provides legal assistance to women who have been victims of domestic abuse, a subject she understands well given her own experience with a violent husband.

Azhar, 56, fought for over a decade in court to divorce the man who would beat her up after she was forced into marriage by family pressure.

She recalled one attack and showed images of purple bruises on her arms and legs, saying, “I thought I was going to die.”

“That’s when I made the decision to break my chains.”

She eventually gained her freedom, and the ordeal inspired her to pursue a career in law.

“I felt helpless in the face of the legal system.”