Iraqi Kurds Pay Tribute To Those Who Have Perished In A Channel Drowning.

“If I don’t call you back, it’s because I’ll be in England,” Shakar Ali stated in his final message to his family as he attempted to cross the English Channel from France to the United Kingdom.

However, the inflatable boat he and roughly 30 other irregular migrants boarded would never make it to British shores.

Families of 16 of the migrants finally got some closure on Sunday, nearly a month after at least 27 of them perished, when their bodies landed in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The remains landed at the airport in Arbil, Iraq’s Kurdish regional capital, before daybreak, with dozens of men, women, and children waiting.

Among the mourning, some embraced, black-clad women wailed, and others displayed photos of their departed relatives.

An old man with a white beard, clutching his cane to his chest, showed a snapshot on his phone of