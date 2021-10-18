Iraqi authorities have arrested a suspect in a 2016 attack that killed over 320 people: PM.

Iraq confirmed on Monday that the suspect in a 2016 bombing in Baghdad claimed by the Islamic State group, which killed more than 320 people, was apprehended outside the country.

It was one of the deadliest terrorist strikes in the globe since 9/11.

“Our gallant troops succeeded in arresting the terrorist Ghazwan Alzawbaee in a complicated intelligence operation outside the country five years after the terrorist attack of Karrada,” Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi announced on Twitter.

“He is the mastermind behind the Karrada massacre and a slew of other atrocities.”

At least 323 people were murdered in a vehicle bomb assault in Baghdad on July 3, 2016, as Iraqis went shopping ahead of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan’s end.

It was later claimed by IS, the jihadist group that at the time held significant swaths of Iraqi land before being defeated by Iraqi forces supported by an international coalition the following year.

Alzawbaee “carried out many criminal activities against our people of Iraq,” according to army spokesman Yahya Rassoul, including many strikes in the capital.

The arrest of Alzawbaee comes just a week after Iraq announced the detention of IS’s accused finance director, Sami Jasim al-Jaburi, in a separate operation abroad.

In a rapid onslaught in 2014, IS took up a third of Iraq, extending its self-declared “caliphate” across the Syrian border.

After a grueling military campaign backed by a US-led military coalition, Iraq’s government declared victory over the terrorists in late 2017.

In October 2019, IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was assassinated in an operation by US special troops in northern Syria.

IS sleeper cells continue to strike security troops and civilians in Iraq on a regular basis.

IS is now “stressed” financially, according to a US-led coalition officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity, and its operations in Iraq are “extremely localized.”