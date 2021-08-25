Iraq seeks anti-terrorist role at Baghdad summit with Iran and Gulf Arab states.

Iraq took a step toward uniting the Muslim world by inviting Shi’ite Islam Iran to its planned Baghdad summit, which it hopes would include Saudi Arabia and its Sunni Islam Gulf allies. This action could signal a significant shift in a relationship that has been on the verge of breaking out in recent years.

By inviting both Iran and Saudi Arabia, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi may be able to put an end to a crisis that has been exacerbated by the ongoing war in Yemen, in which the two states support opposing forces, leading to their severing of ties in 2016.

Tensions reached new heights in 2019 when Saudi Arabia accused Iran of attacking Saudi oil plants, halting half of the country’s oil production for a brief period.

According to Reuters, the meeting will focus on Afghanistan, Yemen’s turmoil, Lebanon’s disintegration, and a regional water issue, in addition to attempting to reduce tensions. The gathering will include the majority-Muslim countries of Egypt, Jordan, and Turkey, as well as France, which is expected to play a role in de-escalating tensions.

“Even if we bring the foreign ministries together at one table,” a source close to Kadhimi told Reuters, “this might be considered a breakthrough to alleviate the animosity between Iranians and Gulf Arabs.”

As a result of the tumultuous American withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Saudis are concerned about the level of support they can expect from Washington in the future, according to Reuters. This is especially true as the Biden administration seeks a way back into the Iran nuclear deal, which has raised security concerns among Arab Gulf states.

According to the International Crisis Group, views of an untrustworthy Washington have prompted Gulf governments to pursue a new diplomatic path focusing on de-escalation with Iran. Such measures could be critical in maintaining regional stability, since the power vacuum left in Afghanistan could lead to the spread of terrorism.

"All of the countries that are attending this summit see international terrorism as a danger to their national security interests," Ali Nazary, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan's head of external affairs, told This website.