Iraq claims the US is discussing troop withdrawal, but the Biden administration denies this.

President Joe Biden’s Special Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, has discussed progressing the process of withdrawing US troops from Iraq with Iraqi leaders, according to the Iraqi prime minister’s office, but a senior Biden administration official has refuted the assertion.

McGurk met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Thursday to discuss Washington’s ties with Baghdad.

According to a statement released by Kadhimi’s office, “the mechanisms for withdrawing combat forces from Iraq and moving to a new phase of strategic cooperation that grows the relationship between the two nations and enhances Iraq’s security and sovereignty were discussed” during the talks.

However, a top administration official later told This website that this was not the case.

According to the Iraqi statement, Kadhimi, McGurk, and their delegations also discussed “coordination and joint cooperation in various fields, as well as preparations for the next round of strategic dialogue between Iraq and the United States of America,” as well as “expanding cooperation in the economic, cultural, and trade fields.”

Unlike Afghanistan, where Biden has set an August 31 deadline, the White House has yet to specify a date for a US military withdrawal from Iraq, with which the Biden administration is planning a strategic dialogue soon.

Following the assassination of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces deputy chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad International Airport in January 2020, an operation ordered by former President Donald Trump, Iraq’s parliament voted last year to expel foreign forces.

The Biden administration has sought to re-emphasize the relationship between Washington and Baghdad, which was forged in the common fight against Sunni Muslim militant groups such as Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State militant group after the 2003 US-led invasion that ousted longtime leader Saddam Hussein (ISIS).

Iran has also entered the fight, but tensions with the United States were already high before Soleimani’s death, thanks to Trump’s decision to withdraw from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran, the United States, and other world powers and impose harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Iraq, for its part, has stated its opposition to US plans to use the country to target Iran and Iraqi citizens. This is a condensed version of the information.