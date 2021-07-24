Iraq arrests a ‘Cell’ in connection with a deadly bombing claimed by ISIS.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi announced the arrest of a “terror cell” responsible for a Baghdad market blast that killed scores of people and was claimed by the Islamic State.

The attack provoked outrage and heightened concerns about IS’s reach, which lost its final foothold in Iraq in late 2017 after a grueling campaign, but still has sleeper cells in remote desert and mountain locations.

The incident occurred on Monday at Al-Woheilat market in Sadr City, a Shiite district of the capital, killing 30 persons in all, excluding the direct offender.

“All members of the cowardly terrorist cell that planned and committed the attack have been arrested,” Kadhemi tweeted, “and they will be brought before a judge today.”

The prime minister did not say how many people were detained, but an interior ministry source said the suspects were expected to make broadcast “confessions,” which are usual in Iraq for serious crimes.

During the sectarian bloodletting that followed the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, and subsequently as IS swept across most of Iraq in a lightning onslaught in 2014, deadly attacks were routine in Baghdad.

After a three-year struggle, Iraq declared IS vanquished in late 2017, and assaults in the city remained relatively infrequent – until January this year, when a twin IS-claimed suicide bombing murdered 32 people in another market.

The US-led coalition that has backed Iraq’s anti-ISIS war has drastically reduced its troop levels in the last year, citing Iraqi troops’ increasing capabilities.

However, major Iraqi pro-Iran armed forces have attacked US troops, demanding that they leave the country totally.

The US and Iran both despise ISIS, but Tehran considers Washington to be its arch-enemy.

The US-led coalition said Saturday that an armed drone struck a military site in Iraqi Kurdistan that houses American troops without inflicting deaths.

It was the latest in a string of strikes in Iraq on US military and diplomatic targets.

According to Iraqi Kurdish media, the attack was carried out on a base in Al-Harir, 70 kilometers (45 miles) northeast of Arbil, the autonomous Kurdistan region’s capital.

So far this year, 50 rocket and drone attacks have targeted US targets in Iraq, which Washington has blamed on Tehran-backed militias operating within Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary organization.

The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee said on Friday that the attacks would continue unless the US withdrew all of its forces and ended the “occupation.”

