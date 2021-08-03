Iran’s ultra-conservative President Raisi is sworn in.

Ebrahim Raisi, an ultraconservative, was sworn in as Iran’s president on Tuesday, a country whose chances of overcoming a catastrophic economic crisis rely on resurrecting a nuclear deal with world powers.

In a decree given out by his chief of staff, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated, “Following the people’s decision, I task the wise, indefatigable, experienced, and popular Hojatoleslam Ebrahim Raisi as president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Raisi succeeds Hassan Rouhani, Iran’s moderate president, who is most known for the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and six major nations.

Raisi will have to deal with discussions to resurrect the nuclear accord, which the US unilaterally withdrew from, inflicting sweeping penalties.

In his inaugural address, Raisi stated that his government would work to ease “oppressive” US sanctions, but that he would not “tie the nation’s standard of living to the will of foreigners.”

The 60-year-old also has to deal with warnings from the US, UK, and Israel to Iran over a deadly tanker strike last week, which Tehran claims responsibility for.

After many political heavyweights were forbidden from running, Raisi won a presidential election in June in which more than half of the electorate stayed home.

He is a former chief of the judiciary who has been chastised by the West for his human rights record.

Domestic air travel to and from the capital was barred for two hours on the streets surrounding the inauguration area, according to media reports.

Raisi took the oath of office at a ceremony on Tuesday. On Thursday, he will be sworn in before parliament and will present his prospective government lineup.

Following the conservatives’ triumph in the 2020 legislative election, which was marked by the exclusion of thousands of reformist and moderate candidates, Raisi’s presidency will solidify power in the hands of conservatives.

Last month, he urged lawmakers to “cooperate” in order to boost Iranians’ faith in the future.

He added at the time, “I am highly positive for the country’s future and convinced that we can overcome problems and constraints.”

According to Clement Therme, a scholar at the European University Institute in Italy, Iran’s economic troubles, compounded by US sanctions, will be the future president’s main concern.

“His main goal will be to enhance the economy by strengthening the Islamic republic’s economic links with neighboring countries” as well as those like Russia and China, according to Therme.

Iran agreed to limit its nuclear capabilities in exchange for sanctions relief in 2015.

However, three years later, US President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement and ramped up his rhetoric. Brief News from Washington Newsday.