Iran’s troops secure the border, but the unrest in Afghanistan brings up painful memories for diplomats.

Although Iran’s military claims that its troops have secured the country’s border with Afghanistan, the unrest in the neighboring country has brought back painful memories for Iranian diplomats, who fear for their safety once again, more than two decades after a deadly encounter in Taliban-controlled territory.

As the Taliban continued their rapid gains across Afghanistan, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Major General Hossein Salami said Friday on the sidelines of a vaccination center in Mashhad that “the police, the army, and the corps are overlooking the borders and have the necessary control and there is no concern in this regard.”

Despite the fact that the security situation on the border between the two Islamic Republics appeared to be stable, the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued an appeal for the lives of citizens and foreign diplomats in the country, including Iranians, particularly in the recently Taliban-taken city of Herat near the Afghan borders with Iran and Turkmenistan.

Tehran’s “great concern in securing the total safety and health of diplomats and diplomatic facilities” in Herat, where Iran has a consulate, was expressed in a statement released Friday by spokeswoman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

He claimed the ministry was in “continuous contact” with the consulate in the city, Afghanistan’s third-largest, “to ensure the safety of the Iranian diplomats in that mission.”

The announcement comes a day after the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency announced the closure of the Iranian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, where ten Iranian diplomats and an Iranian journalist were killed in 1998 when the mission came under siege during the country’s last Taliban takeover, an event that will live on in Iran’s collective memory.

That episode, combined with Iran’s long-standing animosity toward the Taliban, also known as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has strained the relationship between Tehran and the resurgent movement vying for control of Afghanistan as the US troops withdraws.

In 1998, amid tensions and uncertainty, Iran gathered more than 200,000 troops near its border with Afghanistan, accusing the Taliban of executing minorities such as members of the predominantly Shiite Muslim Hazara minority community.