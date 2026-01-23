Iran’s Supreme Leader Blames Protests on Foreign Influence Amid Nationwide Unrest

As protests continue to surge across Iran, the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has blamed demonstrators for acting on the behest of foreign powers, particularly former U.S. President Donald Trump. In a televised address on Friday, Khamenei accused the protesters of being “vandals” trying to please Trump, adding that their actions were meant to “ruin their own streets” for the benefit of another country’s president.

Internet Blackout and Escalating Violence

The protests, which initially erupted in Tehran last month due to the sharp decline of the national currency, the rial, have now spread to multiple cities across Iran, intensifying pressure on the embattled government. Authorities swiftly responded by imposing a nationwide internet blackout on Friday, effectively isolating Iran from the outside world. The state-run media outlets condemned the protesters as “terrorist agents” working for the U.S. and Israel, further escalating the rhetoric surrounding the unrest.

Khamenei’s speech echoed these sentiments, declaring that Iran would not tolerate its citizens acting as “mercenaries for foreigners.” The 86-year-old leader’s remarks were met with shouts of “death to America” from the audience in the state broadcast. The internet blackout, which also impacted international phone calls, was viewed by experts as an attempt to prevent the world from witnessing the protests and potentially provide cover for government forces to suppress demonstrators with lethal force.

Violence has escalated in the streets, with reports of armed protesters clashing with security forces. According to state news agency Tasnim, multiple police officers were killed by gunfire from protesters. The protests have been marked by widespread property damage, with private cars, public transport, and even fire trucks set ablaze. There are reports of casualties, with at least 34 protesters and four security personnel killed, and over 2,200 individuals arrested, according to the Human Rights Activist News Agency.

The unrest has also affected transportation. Almost 20 flights between Dubai and Iran were canceled on Friday, as confirmed by the Dubai Airports website, further disrupting the country’s already-strained international connectivity.

The protests have posed one of the most significant challenges to the Iranian government in recent years, with citizens expressing anger over economic hardships. The sharp decline of the rial and the associated rise in prices have made everyday life increasingly difficult for Iranians, contributing to the large-scale demonstrations. Despite the government’s harsh response, the protests show no signs of abating, with further unrest expected in the coming days.