Iran’s Raisi issues a warning to the West about ‘excessive’ nuclear demands.

In nuclear talks slated to restart later this month after a five-month hiatus, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi cautioned Western governments on Thursday that he would not accept any “excessive expectations.”

Diplomats officially announced the start date for resumed negotiations on November 29 on Wednesday, after a long wait since Raisi’s ultraconservative election in June.

“We will not abandon the bargaining table,” Raisi stated, “but we will oppose any excessive demands that would jeopardize the interests of the Iranian people.”

“When it comes to the interests of the Iranian people, we will not withdraw in any manner, but we will continue our efforts to neutralize the onerous sanctions and are taking steps to have them lifted.”

Raisi was speaking at a ceremony in Semnan province, east of Tehran, commemorating the 1979 seizure of the US embassy in Tehran by pro-Islamic revolution students, an incident that continues to sour relations between the two countries.

The nuclear talks, which are being mediated by European mediators because Iran refuses to deal directly with US negotiators, are intended to re-engage Washington in a 2015 accord with Iran that was abandoned by former US President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden has stated that he is willing to rejoin the nuclear deal, under which Iran agreed to severe constraints on its nuclear program in exchange for relief from broad sanctions.

However, the two sides are still at odds over the finer points.

Iran wants all US sanctions that were imposed after Trump’s withdrawal to be lifted.

Biden’s government, on the other hand, has stated that it will only negotiate measures taken by Trump in relation to the nuclear program, such as a unilateral restriction on oil sales, and not measures imposed on other issues like human rights.

Tehran also wants guarantees that the US will stick to the deal, which seems doubtful in Washington, where Trump’s Republican Party is vehemently opposed to Biden’s negotiations with Iran.

Washington insists that Iran return to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear-proliferation constraints it committed to, and has repeatedly warned that the window of opportunity for a deal is rapidly closing.

Since the overthrow of the US-backed shah’s administration and the establishment of the Islamic republic in 1979, Tehran and Washington have been rivals.

After months of protests against his reign, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi had already fled Iran.

Students demanding the Shah's extradition grabbed 52 hostages at the US embassy in Tehran seven months after the Islamic republic of Iran was declared.