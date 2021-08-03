Iran’s Raisi is being put to the test in terms of the economy and tensions with the West.

Iran’s next president, ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi, will be sworn in on Tuesday, despite the country’s economic and health crises, as well as tensions with the West.

He succeeds Hassan Rouhani, a moderate president whose signature achievement was the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world nations.

Raisi will have to deal with nuclear talks right away in order to resurrect the pact that the US unilaterally withdrew from.

The 60-year-old also has to deal with warnings from the US, UK, and Israel to Iran over a deadly tanker strike, which Tehran claims responsibility for.

Raisi will begin his four-year term after the Islamic republic’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has recognized his candidacy.

After several political heavyweights were prevented from running, he won a presidential election in June in which more than half of the population stayed home.

Raisi, a former chief of the judiciary, has been chastised by the West for his human rights record.

According to state media, the inauguration event will take place at 10:30 a.m. (0600 GMT) in the supreme leader’s headquarters in central Tehran.

According to media sources, traffic restrictions are planned on streets surrounding the site, with domestic air travel to and from the capital barred for two hours until midday.

Raisi will be sworn in before parliament on Thursday, where he will present his proposed government list.

Following the conservatives’ legislative election triumph in 2020, which was distinguished by the exclusion of thousands of reformist and moderate candidates, Raisi’s presidency will solidify power in the hands of conservatives.

On July 27, he urged parliament to “cooperate” in order to boost Iranians’ faith in the future.

“I am very optimistic about the country’s future and believe that we can overcome obstacles and limitations,” he said in a statement released by his office.

According to Clement Therme, a scholar at the European University Institute in Italy, Iran’s economic troubles, compounded by US sanctions, will be the future president’s main concern.

“His main goal will be to improve the Islamic republic’s economic status by improving the Islamic republic’s commercial links with neighboring countries,” Therme told AFP.

Iran agreed to limit its nuclear capabilities in exchange for sanctions relief in 2015.

Former US President Donald Trump, however, pulled out of the agreement three years later and reimposed sanctions, forcing Tehran to back out of most of its nuclear commitments.

Joe Biden, Trump’s successor, has indicated that he is willing to return to the arrangement. Brief News from Washington Newsday.