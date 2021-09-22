Iran’s president says the world doesn’t care whether “America Is Back” and criticizes US sanctions.

Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, was enraged by US economic sanctions and addressed the United Nations for the first time since his inauguration, sharply criticizing Washington’s policy in the Middle East and internal differences inside the US.

Raisi was significantly more forthright in his critique of US foreign policy than former president Hassan Rouhani had been in prior UN General Assembly meetings.

Raisi, a conservative cleric and former judiciary chief close to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, claimed that nations’ tenacity is greater than superpowers’ force. He mocked former President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden’s political slogans.

“Today, no one cares about ‘America First’ or ‘America is Back,’” Raisi remarked.

Despite crippling US sanctions that have harmed Iran’s economy and ordinary Iranians, his speech proclaimed Iran’s Islamic political identity and where the Shiite-led nation views its role in the world.

“Sanctions are the United States’ new form of war with the rest of the world,” Raisi stated, adding that such economic retaliation during the COVID-19 outbreak amounted to “crimes against humanity.”

Sanctions imposed by the United States have made international purchases of medicine and equipment far more difficult, while allowing humanitarian supplies. Iran has been hit by repeated waves of the coronavirus, with approximately 118,000 deaths recorded, making it the region’s deadliest country.

Raisi also mentioned the tragic January 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, as well as the horrific images last month at Kabul airport, where desperate Afghans dropped to their deaths after clinging to a U.S. plane evacuating civilians.

“One clear message was given to the globe from the Capitol to Kabul: the United States’ hegemonic system has no credibility, whether inside or outside the country,” Raisi added.

The Iranian president stated that “the objective of imposing Westernized identity” had failed, and that “today, the United States does not get to quit Iraq and Afghanistan but is expelled,” which is incorrect.

The US military left Afghanistan after a rushed and chaotic airlift of more than 100,000 Afghans and foreigners, and has mostly left Iraq. Iran boasts extensive borders with Afghanistan to the east and Shiite-dominated Iraq to the west.