Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani tells his cabinet that his country is capable of enriching uranium to 90%.

According to the Associated Press, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated on Wednesday that his country is capable of enriching uranium to weapons-grade levels of 90%. As President-elect Ebrahim Raisi prepares to succeed him in August, Rouhani, whose government has lost public support as a result of US sanctions that have caused a collapse in the Iranian economy, suggested that Iran could toughen relations with the West.

According to the IRNA, a state-run news agency, Rouhani remarked, “Even if there is a requirement for 90 percent enrichment for a reactor one day, we do not have any problem and we are able.” “Anything is possible if we stay on the calm path.”

Rouhani made the allegation during a Wednesday speech to the nation’s Cabinet. According to the Associated Press, he also chastised the country’s theocracy for refusing to allow the government to resume a 2015 nuclear accord that gave a reprieve from US sanctions.

“They robbed this government of the opportunity to achieve a deal. According to the IRNA, Rouhani remarked, “We profoundly regret missing this opportunity.”

The 2015 nuclear agreement capped Tehran’s enrichment program to 3.67 percent, which is enough to fuel a civilian nuclear reactor. It can now enrich a little amount of uranium to 60%, which is close to weapons-grade levels.

Rouhani also claimed that hardliners outside his moderate cabinet were impeding his efforts to strike an agreement in Vienna. Negotiators have been working for months to find a way for Iran to return to the terms of the deal and for the United States to rejoin the agreement, which was unilaterally terminated by then-President Donald Trump.

There is yet to be a date set for a new round of Vienna talks.

Rouhani expressed hope that Raisi’s administration would be able to “do the work.”

“Whether the present or next administration is successful makes little difference, but we are deeply disappointed that nearly six months of opportunity have been lost,” he said.