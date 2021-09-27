Iran’s nuclear program has crossed “all red lines,” according to Israel’s Prime Minister.

Israel’s Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, stated on Monday that Iran had violated all of the “red lines” intended at limiting its nuclear weapons program, but that Israel “would not allow” Tehran to obtain the bomb.

Bennett said in his first presentation to the UN General Assembly that the Islamic republic has made “a substantial leap forward” in its nuclear production capability and ability to enrich weapons-grade uranium in recent years.

Bennett, who took office in June, said, “Iran’s nuclear weapons program is at a critical juncture; all red lines have been crossed.”

“There are people in the world who appear to see Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons as an unavoidable reality, as a done deal, or who have simply grown tired of hearing about it,” the 49-year-old premier told the UN.

“Israel does not have that luxury. We’re not going to get tired. We’re not going to get tired. Israel will not permit Iran to have nuclear weapons.”

Iran said Friday that discussions on resurrecting a historic 2015 accord reining limit its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief would resume shortly. Iran claims its nuclear program is for civilian reasons.

Bennett’s predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was in power from 2009 to June, was a vocal opponent of the agreement, denouncing it at international forums on a frequent basis.

Bennett, a foreign policy hawk who leads an ideologically divided eight-party coalition government, opposes the Iran nuclear deal as well, but did not mention it in his UN speech.