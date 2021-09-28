Iran’s nuclear program has crossed “all red lines,” according to Israel’s Prime Minister.

Israel’s Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, stated on Monday that Iran had violated all of the “red lines” intended at limiting its nuclear weapons program, but that Israel “would not allow” Tehran to obtain the bomb.

Bennett said in his first presentation to the UN General Assembly that the Islamic republic has made “a substantial leap forward” in its nuclear production capability and ability to enrich weapons-grade uranium in recent years.

Bennett, who took office in June, said, “Iran’s nuclear weapons program is at a critical juncture; all red lines have been crossed.”

“There are people in the world who appear to see Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons as an unavoidable reality, as a done deal, or who have simply grown tired of hearing about it,” the 49-year-old premier told the UN.

“Israel does not have that luxury. We’re not going to get tired. We’re not going to get tired. Israel will not permit Iran to have nuclear weapons.”

Bennett’s statement was “full of lies,” Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi, said on Twitter.

“With hundreds of nuclear warheads, that regime is in no position to debate our peaceful program,” he stated.

Iran said Friday that discussions on resurrecting a historic 2015 accord reining limit its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief would resume shortly. Iran claims its nuclear program is for civilian reasons.

When the United States withdrew from the accord in 2018, sanctions were reintroduced. Iran, for its part, has resumed its nuclear program.

Bennett’s predecessor, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was in power from 2009 until June, was a vocal opponent of the agreement, denouncing it at international forums and applauding former US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out.

Bennett, a foreign policy hawk who leads Israel’s ideologically divided eight-party coalition government, opposes the Iran nuclear deal as well, but did not mention it in his UN speech.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Foreign Policy magazine this month that the Jewish state was not necessarily opposed to US efforts to re-enter a negotiated arrangement with Iran in a rare interview with a foreign media source.

“I’d support the present US approach of putting the Iran nuclear program back in a box,” Gantz told the magazine, in what some Israeli experts interpreted as a policy shift.

However, Gantz made it plain that if discussions fail, Israel will expect a “viable US-led plan B” to be in place.

Bennett hasn’t done so. Brief News from Washington Newsday.