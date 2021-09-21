Iran’s new president supports nuclear talks, but criticizes the United States.

In his first overseas appearance, Iran’s new ultraconservative president expressed support for resuming a nuclear agreement, even as he chastised the US for what he called its shortcomings.

President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline cleric who followed an administration that desired better relations with the West, urged the US to keep its promise to eliminate sanctions under the 2015 nuclear agreement.

In a recorded statement to the UN General Assembly, Raisi declared, “The Islamic Republic considers useful conversations whose ultimate aim is the relaxation of all repressive sanctions.”

After months of negotiations with the previous government failed to negotiate a route forward, indirect talks facilitated by the European Union have been on hold since June.

Raisi reiterated the clerical state’s claim that nuclear weapons are religiously prohibited, a position that has been received with skepticism, particularly by Israel, which has sabotaged Iran’s nuclear development.

Nuclear weapons, according to Raisi, “have no place in our military theory or deterrent policy.”

Raisi is well-known among human rights campaigners for his involvement as a judge during mass executions in 1988, when the Islamic republic was consolidating its hold on power, with some activists urging the West to avoid him.

However, Western nations, as well as China and Russia, believe there is merit in peacefully constraining Iran’s nuclear program under the 2015 accord, from which US President Joe Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump withdrew the US.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy leader, said he will meet with Iran’s new foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, at the United Nations on Tuesday to press him to resume negotiations in Vienna “soon.”

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who is still a signatory to the nuclear deal, said it was critical to resume talks, citing Western concerns that Iran could develop its nuclear program.

“We won’t wait two or three months for the Iranian delegation to return to Vienna,” he said. Maas told reporters, “It has to be faster.”

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, who is traveling with Raisi, said he expects the indirect discussions to resume “in the next weeks,” but did not give a specific date.

President Biden, speaking at the United Nations for the first time, reiterated his commitment to returning the US to the nuclear deal and lifting sanctions.

Biden stated, “We’re prepared to return to full compliance if Iran does the same.”

Iran has taken steps away from the agreement in protest of the sanctions and has demanded a complete easing of economic penalties — all the while. Brief News from Washington Newsday.