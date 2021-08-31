Iran’s New Leader Sends Message to Syria and the Region as US Troops Leave Afghanistan

Iran’s newly sworn-in president despatched his new top diplomat to Iraq and Syria to deliver a message of Tehran’s ongoing commitment and to address recent events in the area as the last of the US military presence in Afghanistan was due to depart.

According to a statement released the next day by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Sunday to “address subjects of common interest.” “Cooperation between the two nations in the economic field, underlining the need to engage the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation and other existing structures in this regard,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

Both nations have been hit by US sanctions and have sought to leverage their existing cooperation, which has been strengthened by Iran’s support for Assad during his country’s decade-long civil war, into stronger commercial and trade connections.

The pair “discussed steps taken by the two countries to enhance bilateral cooperation with the aim of reaching a higher level of partnerships at various levels, especially in the economic and commercial field, in a way that would enable the two peoples to continue facing the repercussions of the blockade and sanctions imposed on the Assad regime,” according to Assad’s office.

The discussion also touched on the situation in Afghanistan, where an attack by the Islamic State militant group’s Khorasan province affiliate (ISIS-K) just two days prior killed 13 US troops and up to 170 others, mostly Afghans, during an agonizing evacuation of tens of thousands of people at Kabul’s international airport.

The meeting also discussed recent regional and international developments, particularly the situation in Afghanistan and its implications for regional security and stability in general, according to the Syrian presidency’s office.

ISIS and Al-Qaeda affiliates have developed a foothold in Syria, joining the ranks of terrorists attempting to depose Assad. ISIS was founded in Iraq, and Al-Qaeda was founded in Afghanistan before spreading to other countries in the area.

Iran, on the other hand, has accused Washington and its allies and partners from outside the region of using its military to incite instability in all three nations.