Iran’s Foreign Minister says nuclear talks will resume “very soon.”

Iran’s foreign minister said Friday that stalled nuclear talks with the US would begin “very soon,” but accused the US of sending “contradictory measures” to revive the deal.

The European-brokered negotiations aim for the US to return to the 2015 accord – which was sabotaged by former President Donald Trump – as well as for Iran to return to full compliance.

“We are now examining the Vienna discussions files, and Iran’s conversations with the four plus one nations will begin very soon,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters in New York. The four plus one countries include the United Kingdom, France, Russia, China, and Germany.

During a press conference on the margins of the UN General Assembly, the foreign minister added, “We envision a constructive style of dialogue that will lead to tangible verifiable achievements in the foreign policy of the new government in Iran.”

“It might mean a few days, it can mean a few weeks,” a senior Iranian official said on condition of anonymity when asked what Amir-Abdollahian meant by “very soon.”

“We will return to the negotiating table as soon as we finish the evaluation process, without wasting any time,” the official said.

European nations are attempting to restart the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which Trump withdrew America from in 2018. He re-imposed sanctions on Iran that had been eased as part of the deal.

Tehran has also backtracked on many of its commitments since then.

Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, has expressed interest in resuming the discussions, but his administration has expressed frustration with the deadlock.

“We keep getting diplomatic contradicting messages from the White House,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

“We have not seen an iota of meaningful action by the US government in the last few months.”