Iran’s Exiled Opposition, the People’s Mujahedin.

The People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI) is an exiled Iranian opposition movement that fought the Shah beginning in the 1960s and was formerly linked with Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini until falling foul of his Islamic dictatorship.

Its fighters were eventually labeled traitors for fighting alongside Iraqi troops in the final years of the eight-year Iran-Iraq War, which began in 1980, a year after the Islamic revolution, when Saddam Hussein invaded Iran.

An alleged former prosecutor from Iran will stand trial in Sweden on Tuesday for the Islamic republic’s mass executions of Mujahedin insurgents in 1988.

The Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) was founded in 1965 to oppose Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi’s royalist regime, with most of its founding members ultimately dying in prison.

The group, which has Marxist leanings and sees itself as adhering to “democratic and secular Islam,” aimed to destroy the present Iranian state after the 1979 Islamic revolution.

It was declared illegal in Iran in 1981, the year authorities accused it of carrying out a bomb attack that killed 74 people, including Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti, the regime’s second-in-command at the time.

The organization was also accused of being behind a bomb attempt on future Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in June 1981, which paralyzed his right hand.

Thousands of Mujahedin members were slain in the Islamic regime’s crackdown. Those who managed to escape were hunted out of Iran.

In France, their leader, Massoud Rajavi, established the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

The council is one of the Iranian opposition groups and is considered the political wing of the PMOI.

Rajavi was expelled from France in 1986, just when relations between Paris and Tehran were improving.

At the height of the conflict with Iran, the Mujahedin established themselves in Iraq, fighting alongside Saddam’s army.

Rajavi’s wife Maryam, who was granted refugee status in France in 1989, has led the Mujahedin since 1989.

In 2003, she and 160 others were arrested as part of a crackdown on the Mujahedin, but she was released after two weeks of rallies by her supporters.

Since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, Massoud Rajavi has been missing.

Mujahedin forces have been implicated for scores of murders and have claimed responsibility for various operations in Iran, including an attack on oil sites in 1993.

After Saddam Hussein was deposed in 2003, US forces disarmed the Mujahedin and allowed them to reassemble at the Ashraf refugee camp. Brief News from Washington Newsday.