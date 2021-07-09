Iran’s dissidents see Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner, as a chance to topple the regime.

The People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK), a contentious opposition group outlawed by Tehran, now sees a new window of opportunity in its decades-long fight against the theocratic regime after decades of struggle and exile.

The election of hardliner President-elect Ebrahim Raisi in June was widely regarded as a vindication of the regime’s autocratic and fanatical tendencies.

MEK members told This website in a series of interviews that Raisi’s election validates their distrust of Iran’s purported reformist-hardline conflict. Anyone who participates in the political game, according to them, is a part of the issue.

And the only solution is to completely deconstruct the Islamic Republic.

The MEK is labeled a “terrorist cult” by the Iranian government. Their supporters see them as Iran’s best hope for overthrowing the dictators and ushering in a new era of democracy.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), the MEK’s diplomatic wing, will convene its latest annual convention this weekend, claiming that it would bring together tens of thousands of dissident Iranians from around the world, with rallies taking place in 17 major cities.

Reformers and dissidents are concerned. Raisi, the former head of the judiciary, is known as “The Butcher” for his involvement in directing post-revolution purges in the 1980s, when the new Islamic Republic’s authorities suffocated dissent, including the MEK. Raisi is accused of being directly responsible in the deaths of 30,000 people.

Although the State Department accused the regime of gunning down as many as 1,500 protestors in late 2019, even under moderate President Hassan Rouhani, his election may foreshadow an escalation of authoritarian control in Iran.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is 82 years old and allegedly ill, chose Raisi. The ayatollah is likely to live only a few more years, therefore the future president must be ideologically sound and powerful enough to lead a turbulent transition.

The recent election saw a historically low turnout rate of less than 50%, indicating voter apathy in Iran.

The MEK’s network of poll watchers within Iran, according to Ali Safavi, a member of the NCRI foreign affairs committee, reported a turnout in the single digits. “Our message has struck a chord with the great majority of Iranians,” Safavi told This website.

