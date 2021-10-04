Iran’s Big Neighbour in Iraq is Facing a Growing Backlash.

As Iraqi voters go to the polls on October 10, a spotlight has been cast on Iran’s disproportionate power – as well as the growing popular pushback against it.

The early parliamentary vote is a concession to a pro-democracy movement that has criticized Iraq’s political system as inefficient, corrupt, and loyal to Iran.

According to political scholar Marsin Alshamary, “one of the more frightening things for Iran in Iraq right now is the massive sense of public unhappiness with Iran.”

The Harvard Kennedy School professor explained, “That’s one of the things Iran wasn’t expecting and something it has to deal with.”

In November 2019, at the height of huge protests, enraged demonstrators assaulted and set fire to Iran’s embassy in Najaf, shouting “Get out of Iraq!”

When a large number of protestors were killed by gunmen, campaigners blamed pro-Iranian elements in Iraq, which the US blames for attacks on its interests there.

Many pro-Iranian Shiite militias are part of the paramilitary network known as Hashed al-Shaabi, or Popular Mobilisation Forces, which was founded in 2014 to combat the Islamic State group. Since then, it has been assimilated into Iraq’s state security establishment.

Political groups with strong ties to the Islamic republic have formed powerful blocs in Iraq’s parliament, wielding significant power in previous regimes.

Iraq’s relations with its larger eastern neighbor have historically been tumultuous.

Following Iran’s Islamic revolution in 1979, Iraqi ruler Saddam Hussein launched an invasion over a border issue, igniting the horrific 1980-1988 war.

However, after Saddam Hussein was deposed by a US-led invasion in 2003, which sparked years of insurgency, Iran has gained significant influence in Iraq.

Shiite Muslim pilgrims from Iran have been permitted to return to Iraq’s holy cities of Najaf and Karbala since then.

Iran has also become one of Iraq’s most important commercial partners, a significant boost for the Islamic republic, which has been hit by sanctions over its disputed nuclear program.

Iraq imports power from Iran, as well as food, textiles, furniture, and automobiles.

However, many Iraqis are concerned that Iranian influence has grown too strong.

Anti-Iranian sentiment has risen in recent years, even in Iraq’s Shiite heartland in the south.

“Iran has lost a lot of the Shiite basis in the south and central parts of Iraq, which it had assumed would remain a loyal base for a long time,” said Renad Mansour of the Chatham House research tank.

"A lot of the parties are.