Iranians will have to wait for hours for gas after a cyberattack shut down most of the country’s stations.

According to the Associated Press, long queues of automobiles developed outside gas stations in Iran on Tuesday after a cyberattack cut down pumps across the country, forcing commuters to wait hours for fuel. The attack has not been claimed by any party or organization.

The cyberattack on state television was acknowledged by an anonymous official from Iran’s National Security Council. Lines of cars formed at gas stations in Tehran, Iran’s capital, when the pumps were turned off and the establishments were locked, according to AP journalists.

“I’ve been waiting for the gas stations to reopen so that I can fill up for a couple of hours,” said a motorcycle who only went by the name Farzin. “I can’t find any petrol no matter where I go.” The attack also halted the use of government-issued smart cards, which many people in the country rely on to buy subsidized petrol at gas stations. ISNA, Iran’s semiofficial news agency, reported seeing several Iranians attempting to use their cards at gas stations and receiving the warning “cyberattack 64411.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The bombing resembled another attack a few months ago that appeared to directly target Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the country’s economy sags under US sanctions. These economic challenges are exacerbated by the fact that the US and Iran have yet to re-enter the shattered nuclear deal that Tehran struck with international powers.

Although ISNA downplayed the significance of the number in the “cyberattack 64411” statement, it is linked to a hotline established by Khamenei’s office that answers concerns concerning Islamic law. ISNA eventually took down its reports, stating that it had been hacked as well. When Iranian sources publish news that enrages the theocracy, such hacking charges can be made fast.

Farsi-language satellite networks in other countries broadcast videos of electronic billboards in Isfahan, a major Iranian city, allegedly recorded by drivers “Khamenei, I salute you! What happened to our gas?” “Free gas in Jamaran gas station,” added another, referring to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s residence.

Officials from the Oil Ministry are conducting a “emergency meeting” to address the issue, according to state television. Some gas stations that only accept cash and are not part of the subsidized card network continued to pump gas.

