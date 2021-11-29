Iranians believe the US will return to nuclear talks if sanctions on them are lifted.

Iran’s remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal convened in Vienna on Monday to discuss resurrecting the accord, with Iranian officials stating the US may have a place at the table provided sanctions against the country are lifted.

Iran, China, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, and Germany are the only countries that remain committed to the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Representatives from those countries met at the Palais Coburg, the same hotel where the deal was signed six years ago, according to the Associated Press.

Iran agreed to curtail its uranium enrichment in exchange for the removal of economic sanctions by the other countries. The goal of the negotiations is to get Iran back into compliance with the nuclear accord.

The United States has remained out of the talks as a result of the Trump administration’s decision to pull out of the agreement. President Joe Biden has shown an interest in returning.

According to the Associated Press, a delegation led by incoming Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has made “maximalist demands” in the talks, including requesting the US to unfreeze $10 billion in assets as a goodwill gesture.

If the US agrees on “the actual easing of sanctions,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told the Associated Press that the US could “get a ticket for returning to the room.”

Currently, a US team lead by Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley is taking part in the negotiations in an indirect capacity, with diplomats from other countries serving as go-betweens.

The talks took place a week after Austria was placed on lockdown due to a spike in coronavirus cases. While journalists remained outside the hotel, Iran’s state-run media broadcast photos from within the discussions.

Iran now enriches tiny amounts of uranium to 60 percent purity, a short distance from weapons-grade levels of 90 percent, following the collapse of the accord. Iran also uses advanced centrifuges that are prohibited by the agreement, and its uranium stockpile has grown far beyond the agreement’s limits.

Iran claims that its nuclear program is peaceful. However, until 2003, US intelligence agencies and international inspectors claim that Iran had a well-organized nuclear weapons program. Nonproliferation specialists are concerned that the brinkmanship would encourage Tehran to take even more drastic actions in an attempt to persuade the West to relax sanctions.

