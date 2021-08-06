Iran Warns Israel Against ‘Irresponsible’ Action in the Face of Saber Rattling and Proxy Attacks

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has warned Israel against adopting “foolish” measures against Tehran in response to Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s hostile words earlier this week.

On Twitter, Saeed Khatibzadeh stated that any Israeli attack would be met with a resounding Iranian response.

“In another brazen violation of Int’l law, Israeli regime now blatantly threatens Iran with military action,” Khatibzadeh posted on Twitter, which is prohibited in Iran. “Such heinous behavior is the result of oblivious Western support.

“We state unequivocally that ANY rash act against Iran would be greeted with a DECISIVE retaliation. Do not put us to the test.”

This week, Gantz infuriated the Iranians by declaring that Israel was prepared to strike Iran if necessary. “The world needs to deal with Iran, the region needs to deal with Iran and Israel also needs to do its part in this situation,” Gantz told Israeli news website Ynet on Thursday.

Gantz and Foreign Minister Yisrael Lapid met with United Nations Security Council ambassadors on Wednesday to brief them on Iranian activity.

“I highlighted to my international friends that the moment has come for action—words alone will not suffice. The time has come for political, economic, and perhaps military actions—otherwise, the attacks will continue,” Gantz stated during the briefing.

Israel and Iran have always had a constant drumbeat of threats going. Years of tension have been punctuated by Israeli attacks on commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf; covert Israeli operations against Iran’s nuclear program, including assassinations; Israeli airstrikes against Iranian targets in Syria; and Iranian support for attacks on Israel by proxy allies in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

Israel views Tehran’s theocracy as an existential threat. President Joe Biden’s proposal to normalize relations with Iran and resurrect the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal would be a significant strategic defeat for Israel—and Israeli leaders have made no secret of their opposition to the US position.

This Thursday, Gantz warned that Iran was ten weeks away from acquiring enough nuclear material to build a nuclear bomb. The JCPOA is intended to constrain Iran’s nuclear program by restricting its enriched uranium at a level acceptable solely for civilian power generation.

The Biden administration believes the JCPOA is the only viable option for Iran’s nuclear capabilities to be restrained. Years of covert and military measures by Israel and the United States have failed. This is a condensed version.