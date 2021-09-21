Iran wants all sanctions lifted as a result of nuclear talks, according to Raisi.

In his foreign debut on Tuesday, Iran’s new ultraconservative president expressed support for resumed nuclear talks while hailing the demise of US hegemony.

President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline cleric who followed an administration that desired better relations with the West, urged the US to keep its promise to eliminate sanctions under the 2015 nuclear agreement.

In a recorded statement to the UN General Assembly, Raisi declared, “The Islamic Republic considers useful conversations whose ultimate aim is the relaxation of all repressive sanctions.”

He reiterated the clerical state’s claim that nuclear weapons are religiously prohibited, a position that has been received with skepticism, particularly by Israel, which has engaged in sabotage to stall Iran’s nuclear development.

Nuclear weapons, according to Raisi, “have no place in our military theory or deterrent policy.”

President Joe Biden, speaking at the United Nations for the first time, stated earlier that the US was ready to rejoin the nuclear deal that his predecessor Donald Trump had abandoned.

“We’re ready to return to full compliance if Iran does the same,” Biden added, alluding to US commitments to lift sanctions as part of the agreement.

However, since Biden’s victory, months of indirect negotiations mediated by the European Union have failed to fully resurrect the agreement.

Iran has taken steps away from the agreement in protest of the sanctions and demands a complete relaxation of economic pressure, while the Biden administration claims it is only looking at penalties imposed because of its nuclear program, not those applied for other reasons such as human rights.

Said Khatibzadeh, an Iranian foreign ministry official who is accompanying Raisi to Vienna, said he expects a restart of the indirect negotiations, which include the countries who are still party to the deal — the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, and Russia.

According to the official IRNA news agency, he stated, “The Vienna negotiations will restart soon, in the coming weeks.”

Raisi spent the most of his speech criticizing the US, citing the collapse of the Western-backed government in Afghanistan and the mob attack on the US Capitol on January 6 by Trump supporters wanting to overturn his defeat.

The two occurrences demonstrate that “the US hegemonic system lacks credibility, both within and beyond the country.”

“What we see today in our region demonstrates that not only the hegemonist and the concept of hegemony, but also the project of imposing Westernized identity, have failed miserably.”