Iran urges the United States to end its sanctions addiction.

Iran asked the US to halt its sanctions against the Islamic republic on Saturday, accusing Vice President Joe Biden of adopting the same “dead end” tactics as Donald Trump.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for the foreign ministry, made his comments a day after the US Treasury issued financial sanctions against four Iranians suspected of arranging the kidnapping of an American journalist of Iranian descent in the United States.

“Washington must recognize that it has no choice but to abandon its sanctions addiction and show respect for Iran in both its remarks and actions,” Khatibzadeh said in a press release.

Under Trump’s administration, the United States unilaterally pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers.

Iran was granted reprieve from sanctions in exchange for limits on its nuclear program under the global agreement.

Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the agreement in 2018 sunk it.

In his first TV interview since taking office last month, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that reviving the accord is “on the government’s agenda, but not under pressure” from the West.

In an interview carried on state television, Raisi said, “The Americans and Europeans have attempted several times to put pressure to engage in discussion, but in vain.”

Biden has stated that he wants to reintegrate Washington into the accord, but talks in Vienna that began in April have stopped since Iran’s presidential election in June, when the ultra-conservative Raisi was elected.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, accused Biden’s administration of making the same demands as his predecessor in discussions to resurrect the agreement at the end of August.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran’s new foreign minister, said on Tuesday that the Vienna talks will not continue for another two or three months.

“Talks are on the agenda,” Raisi said Saturday, “but not talking for the sake of talks, or negotiations for the purpose of negotiations.”

“We hope to obtain the easing of punitive sanctions as a result of these talks,” he continued. “In the interests of the great Iranian nation, we will not yield.”

Tehran is demanding the lifting of all US sanctions imposed or reimposed on it since 2017.

The US Treasury issued penalties on Friday against “four Iranian intelligence officers” involved in a campaign against Iranian dissidents overseas, according to the US Treasury.

According to a US federal indictment filed in mid-July, intelligence operatives attempted in 2018 to persuade Masih Alinejad’s Iranian family to lure her to a third nation where she would be seized and taken. Brief News from Washington Newsday.